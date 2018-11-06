82-Year-Old Grand Prairie Native Votes For The First Time, Dies Days After

Gracie Lou Phillips, 82, of Grand Prairie voted for the first time during early voting, then died a few days later.

Phillips had never voted in any election since she says her voice was never heard, according to the family.

The great-grandmother's son-in-law, Jeff Griffith, changed her mind and went ahead to register to vote before falling ill.

Griffith took Phillips to a local polling place where she stayed in the car. The poll workers came to where she was with a pen and paper and casted her ballot then. The workers cheered and she received a sourvenir pen and a sticker.

"I voted today," she says.

As the days progressed, so did her illness. She died a few days later surrounded by her family.

It's never too late to go vote!

via New York Post