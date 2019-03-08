'Airwolf' Star Jan-Michael Vincent Passes Away

Actor of the hit ‘80s TV Show ‘Airwolf’ Jan-Michael Vincent has passed away.

TMZ has learned that Jan Michael actually died last month on February 10th. An autopsy was not performed, according to the death certificate Jan Michael suffered from cardiac arrest while at a North Carolina hospital. He was later cremated.

The ‘80s heartthrob was one of the highest paid actors back in the day, making $200K for each episode of ‘Airwolf’. Before he was on TV he starred in “Hooper” with Burt Reynolds in 1978. Jan Michael has starred in other classics such as Lassie, Gunsmoke, and Bonanza.

Vincent nearly died in 2012. He had to have his right leg amputated due to an infection.

Jan-Michael Vincent was 74-years-old when he passed. He will be missed.