List Of Great Local Donut Shops To Visit On National Doughnut Day

Go ahead and take a cheat day we won’t tell, it is National Doughnut Day after all.

You’ve worked hard on obtaining that perfect that summer bod; now it’s the weekend the perfect time to splurge a little and eat that sweet something you’ve been craving.

How about a donut? But not just any donut, a donut from one of these great local shops listed below.

Hypnotic Donuts

For those of you who live in Denton, you already know the best place to grab a donut. For those of you who haven’t tried Hypnotic, you might want to stop by their Dallas location.

Dallas: 9007 Garland Road. Denton: 235 W. Hickory St.

Jarams Donuts

One of Dallas’ newest donut shops in town is definitely worth a visit.

2117 Abrams roads, Dallas

Hurts Donuts

During the month of October, the guys at Hurts will make deliveries while dressed up as a Clown. Plus their donuts are pretty good too.

Frisco: 3288 Main St. Fort Worth: 901 Foch St.

The Dapper Donut

Better have these donuts for dessert instead of breakfast.

Allen: 2033 W. McDermott Drive. Dallas: 13350 Dallas Parkway.

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar

The donuts they make at the Sweet Daze Dessert Bar are more intended for Instagram pictures than eating. But we won’t shame for munching on these gorgeous desserts.

581 W. Campbell Road, Richardson.

Urban Donut

The next time you're in downtown Dallas and are craving something sweet stop by the Urban Donut.

Dallas: 2805 Allen St.

Dunkin’

A Grab some great coffee while you pick up some donuts for you and your friends, or maybe just yourself.

Shipley Donuts

In case you don’t feel like getting some crazy donut with bacon on it, go ahead and stick to the basics and order a dozen glazed.

