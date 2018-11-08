7-Year-Old In Mansfield Was So Upset About The Cowboys Performance He Wrote Jerry Jones A Letter

We can all agree that the Dallas Cowboys could be doing a lot better. Even kids know it.

7-year-old Ryan Wood of Mansfield, Texas is not happy with how the Cowboys are performing this season.

Rylan told his mom, Kayla Jimenez, if the Cowboys lost Monday nights game against the Titans he’d write a letter. You would think he’d address it the letter to Cowboys head Coach Jason Garret.

Nope instead, he went straight to the top and addressed the letter to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Rylans letter reads in part, "Dear Mr. Jones. My name is Rylan Wood, I am 7 year old. My family has been Dallas Cowboys fans since the team was started. You have made my mom very made because WE SUCK! Every game day she is yelling at the TV and turns off the game. We are wanting to believe in the boys, but it is hard. I hope Coach Garrett is clapping if this letter gets to you. See what happens when Dez is gone? The cheerleaders are better than the team this year. I do not want to hurt your feelings. Thank you, Rylan."

Via: KRLD 1080