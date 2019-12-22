50 Cent Just Rented Out An Entire Toys 'R' Us Store For His Son

Father of the Year, anyone?

December 22, 2019
When you were a kid, chances are you had a vivid fantasy about walking around Toys 'R' Us and conducting your own shopping spree: grabbing anything you wanted.

That dream just came true for 50 Cent's 7-year-old son, Sire.  A Toys 'R' Us in New Jersey (one of only two open in the area) welcomed the famous rapper and his flabbergasted son.  Geoffrey the Giraffe even walked around with the crew.  Check out the pics and video below!

Rumor is 50 Cent dropped around $100,000 for the experience.

When I asked my Dad for the “WHOLE Toys R Us Store” for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did ----❤️ Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever! ------ -- --

A post shared by Sire (@sire_jackson) on

Did this just happen? #ToysRUs #BestChristmas ------✨

A post shared by Sire (@sire_jackson) on

Source: Republic World

