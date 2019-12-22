50 Cent Just Rented Out An Entire Toys 'R' Us Store For His Son

When you were a kid, chances are you had a vivid fantasy about walking around Toys 'R' Us and conducting your own shopping spree: grabbing anything you wanted.

That dream just came true for 50 Cent's 7-year-old son, Sire. A Toys 'R' Us in New Jersey (one of only two open in the area) welcomed the famous rapper and his flabbergasted son. Geoffrey the Giraffe even walked around with the crew. Check out the pics and video below!

Rumor is 50 Cent dropped around $100,000 for the experience.

Sire was like --oh shit you really got the whole store. He was in shock, walking around.he said let me get this straight I can get what ever I want? LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/fKmZ27X2eF — 50cent (@50cent) December 21, 2019

Source: Republic World

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!