These Are The 5 Most Dangerous & Safest Songs To Listen To While Driving

The next time you driving through a congested highway you might not want to listen to these songs.

A study by Moneybarn, Britain’s vehicle finance provider showed that songs with a BPM (beats per minute) greater than 120 may have a negative impact on drivers, resulting in faster driving speeds and more traffic violations. Their study also found that loud volumes are believed to increase reaction times and heart rate.

Moneybarn surveyed the 96 most popular tracks on Spotify. They were able to identify that Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ was the most dangerous to listen to while driving, followed by Miley Cyrus’s 'Party in the U.S.A.'

Top 5 most dangerous driving songs

American Idiot – Green Day Party in the U.S.A – Miley Cyrus Mr. Brightside – The Killers Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen



Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was so excited about the news he posted it on Instagram.

Moneybarn also found that the safest song to listen to while driving was Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’. The next time you're stuck in traffic you might want to listen to these five songs.

Top 5 safest driving songs:

Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin Under the Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers God’s Plan - Drake Africa – Toto Location – Khalid

Via: Motor 1