These Are The 5 Most Dangerous & Safest Songs To Listen To While Driving

September 19, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Girl Listening To Music in Her Car

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Music
Newsletter Features
Travel
Trending

The next time you driving through a congested highway you might not want to listen to these songs. 

A study by Moneybarn, Britain’s vehicle finance provider showed that songs with a BPM (beats per minute) greater than 120 may have a negative impact on drivers, resulting in faster driving speeds and more traffic violations. Their study also found that loud volumes are believed to increase reaction times and heart rate.

Moneybarn surveyed the 96 most popular tracks on Spotify. They were able to identify that Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ was the most dangerous to listen to while driving, followed by Miley Cyrus’s 'Party in the U.S.A.'

Top 5 most dangerous driving songs

  1. American Idiot – Green Day
  2. Party in the U.S.A – Miley Cyrus
  3. Mr. Brightside – The Killers
  4. Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers
  5. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
     

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was so excited about the news he posted it on Instagram.

A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on

Moneybarn also found that the safest song to listen to while driving was Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’. The next time you're stuck in traffic you might want to listen to these five songs.

Top 5 safest driving songs:

  1. Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin
  2. Under the Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers
  3. God’s Plan - Drake
  4. Africa – Toto
  5. Location – Khalid

Via: Motor 1

Tags: 
Green Day
Led Zeppelin
Drive
Most Dangerous
Least Dangerous
5
songs

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes