407 BBQ Restaurant Gets New Home Near Speedway

Soon, 407 BBQ will have a new home close to Texas Motor Speedway.

The restaurant began as a single-wide trailer that opened roughly two years ago, in front of a liqour store.

"We have yet to peak," says pitmaster Bryan McLarty. He says that the place is "busier now than ever."

McLarty expanded the restaurant in adding an enclosed porch, then later moved to a much bigger location. At the new home, they will add steaks on the weekends.

The location now will operate until New Years Eve and will be moved to 831 Farm Road 407. It's located one mile east from the current location and is in front of 407 Gun Range.

via Star Telegram