4 Things You Need To Know About DART's Fare Increase

If you ride the DART here in Dallas, you may see an increase in pricing on Saturday.

The last time DART made an increase on their fares was back in 2012. They have seen a decline on passenger fares of more than $5 million since 2015.

In a news conference that they have held, here are 4 things you need to know about these changes:

1. Day, monthly and annual passes will increase by 20 percent

2. DART will have new options available such as midday passes during weekdays, reduced fares for high school students on the weekends, reduced fares for people over 65 and more.

3. Two-hour and weekly passes will no longer be available

4. GoPass App continues to evolve and there will be a reloadable tap card service in stations

For more details, click here

via Dallas News