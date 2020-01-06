Three Of Brad Pitt’s Exes Were At The Golden Globe Awards

It’s always a little awkward running into your ex-wife or girlfriend while out in public.

Little did any of know that three of Brad Pitt’s exes were at the same event as him last night. Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Christina Applegate were all in attendance at the Golden Globe Awards.

Brad Pitt kept his cool throughout the entire show, even after making a joke about his dating life during his acceptance speech.

Video of Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor - 2020 Golden Globes

Shockingly enough Brad did not run into any of them on the red carpet or during the show. Though TMZ reports that Pitt and Aniston did attend the same after party. Maybe the two did meet and chat or a little bit while at the party, unfortunately we'll never know.

Via: Cosmopolitan