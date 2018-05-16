25 Year Old Posed As A Freshman and Enrolled In A Dallas High school, Even Played For The Basketball Team

This guy almost finished his freshman year for a second time.

Unfortunately some people take advantage of horrible situations. Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley is a 25-year-old man who enrolled himself as a freshman at Hillcrest High School in Dallas. He claimed that he was displaced by hurricane Harvey. Gilstrap-Portley used the name Rashun Richardson as his alias.

According to WFAA federal law exempts students who claim to be homeless, or an evacuee during a natural disaster, from requiring documents that they might not have. A spokeswoman for the Dallas school district says Gilstrap-Portley may have only provided the district with an immunization record or physical.

Gilstrap-Portley also played for the schools basketball team, according to the Preston Hollow People he scored 17 points during the first round of the playoffs. It wasn't until a former basketball coach recognized him playing for the high school team that Gilstrap-Portley was caught. Last Friday he was booked into the Dallas County Jail for tampering with government records, Gilstrap-Portley has since been released.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley originally attended North Mesquite High School and graduated in 2011. He has not shown up to class since April 25th.