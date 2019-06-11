List Of The 25 Best Father's Day Songs

There’s just nothing like that special bond you share with your dad. Maybe the two of you like the same movies or share a similar taste in music. What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with some of the best songs honoring dads?

Here is a list of the 25 best songs celebrating dads. Do you agree with this list, which songs do you think are missing? Check out the list below and let us know.

25. Eric Clapton: ‘My Father’s Eyes’

24. Everclear: ‘Father Of Mine’

23. Jay Z: ‘Glory’

22. Luther Vandross: ‘Dance With My Father’

21. George Strait: ‘The Best Day’

20. Nat King Cole And Natalie Cole: ‘Unforgettable’

19. Paul Simon: ‘Father And Daughter’

18. The Temptations: ‘My Girl’

17. Queen: ‘Father To Son’

16. Madonna: ‘Papa Don’t Preach’

15. Billy Joel: ‘Lullaby (Goodnight My Angel)’

14. The Temptations: ‘Papa Was A Rolling Stone’

13. James Brown: ‘Papa Don’t Take No Mess’

12. Keith Urban: ‘Song For Dad’

11. Mike + The Mechanics: ‘The Living Years’

10. Tori Amos: ‘Winter’

9. Tupac Shakur: ‘Letter 2 My Unborn’

8. George Strait: ‘Love Without End, Amen’

7. Stevie Wonder: ‘Isn’t She Lovely’

6. James Brown: ‘Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag’

5. Bruce Springsteen: ‘My Father’s House’

4. Harry Chapin: ‘Cat’s In The Cradle’

3. Yusuf Islam / Cat Stevens: ‘Father And Son’

2. Eric Clapton: ‘Tears In Heaven’

1. John Lennon: ‘Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)’

Via: UDiscover Music