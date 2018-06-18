23-Foot Python In Indonesia Swallowed A Woman Whole

Urban legend right? WRONG!

54-year-old Wa Tiba was tending to her vegetable garden on Thursday evening when she went missing. For fear of wild boars getting into her corn, Tiba had planted her garden about a half a mile away from her home. However, when she wasn't back home by early Friday morning, her sister started to worry and went out to look for her. Unfortunately, all she found was her slippers, her flashlight, and her machete.

At this point, her family as well as the nearby village sent out a search party which found 23-foot-long python about 150 feet away from her belongings, both fat and lethargic. Immediately, the villagers killed the snake, cut it open, where they discovered Tiba's body.

Warning! The pictures featured below are pretty intense.

Wow. We're still in disbelief.