2019 Emmy Nominations: Here They Are!

The nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced in Los Angeles this morning: and, as usual, there are a few surprises!

The show will air live on September 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here they are:

Comedy series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Lead actor in a comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Lead actress in a comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose"

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viloa Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark"Mandy Moore

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House Of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Gwendoline Christie, “Game Of Thrones”

Julia Garner, ”Ozark”

Lena Headey, “Game Of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game Of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game Of Thrones”

Competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”

“Brexit”

“Deadwood”

“King Lear”

“My Dinner With Herve”

Limited series

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”

Actor in a limited series or movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape At Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Actress in a limited series or movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Aunjanue Eliis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Source: Los Angeles Times

