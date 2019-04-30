2019 ACL Music Festival Lineup Is HERE!

This year's line up has a little bit of everything.

The 2019 ACL Music Festival line-up is finally here. Headliners for this year's festival include some of the biggest acts from the ‘80s. Guns N Roses and The Cure will be playing both weekends.

So many other artists you hear on JACK FM will be performing this year, Mumford and Sons, Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers, and Third Eye Blind on weekend two. Let's not forget the two Texas artists performing this year, Kacey Musgraves and Gary Clark Jr.

There are so many great artists and bands heading to Texas this October it's going to be insane; check out the full lineup down below.