14 Classic Hits and Albums Artist Disclaim

Crazy to think these 14 classic album hits which made artist millions of dollars in royalties, are dreaded by the artist that created them. They either dislike hearing or playing the song back, and absolutely hate the production in general.

Let’s just say these hits are not exactly their favorites.

Check out the list of albums and singles below:

U2 – Pop (1997)

U2 was trying to reinvent themselves.

They rushed to finish it before the starting of the Pop Mart Tour, leaving it to half done.

Radiohead – ‘Creep’ (1992)

Was one of the most streamed songs. It was their signature song but they grew tired of it and pulled it off the live set for seven years.

Cold Chisel – Breakfast At Sweethearts (1979)

They hated the sound of the record, and made that clear when it came to promoting the album.

Madonna – ‘Live A Virgin’ (1984)

‘Like A Virgin’ she declared she can’t be bothered singing onstage any more.

Lady Gaga ft. Beyoncé – ‘Telephone’ (2009)

“I hate ‘Telephone’. Is that terrible to say? It’s the song I have the most difficult time listening to” adding that it’s not because of the song itself.”

Ultimately the mix and the process of getting the production finished was very stressful for me,” she said. “So when I say it’s my worst song it has nothing to do with the song, just my emotional connection to it.”

The Go-Betweens – Spring Hill Fair (1984)

Forster said there were some good songs on Spring Hill Fair but it starts a problem that runs all the way through our career, especially in the ‘80s; wrestling for control of our music. “

The Rolling Stones – ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (1965)

The Human Riff admitted, “If I’d had my way, ‘Satisfaction’ would never have been released.

“The song was as basic as the hills, and I thought the fuzz-guitar thing was a bit of a gimmick.”

Lorde – ‘Royals’ (2013)

Lorde compared it to a ringtone from a 2006 Nokia and preferring to listen to its cover versions. It sounds horrible … none of the melodies are cool or good.”

Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ (1991)

The song became so over-exposed that Cobain was soon over it. “It’s almost an embarrassment to play (it),” he confessed to Rolling Stone in 1993. “Everyone has focused on that song so much.

R.E.M. – ‘Shiny Happy People’ (1991)

Michael Stipe said, “I wouldn’t say I’m embarrassed by the song but it has limited appeal for me.”

Mental As Anything – Expresso Bongo (1980)

We’d like to get all the copies of Expresso Bongo and recall them and redo them and then send them back out – like you do with fault cars,” Greedy Smith lamented later.

Hush – ‘Bony Maronie’ (1975)

Lamb explained in response to the review that he’d always hated the song.

“I hated it when I first heard it, I hated it when we recorded it because the record producer (Robie Porter) insisted, I still hated it when it became the top selling Australian song for 1975, and I still hate it!”

Led Zeppelin – ‘Stairway To Heaven’ (1971)

Plant said, “I’d break out in hives if I had to sing that song in every show.”

Belle and Sebastian – If You’re Feeling Sinister (1996)

Looking back at it decades later, he admitted being “a little disappointed” with it.

He rushed the recording in seven days, which meant it missed the mission to capture the intimate warmth. “I’m very fond of the songs, but I don’t go back and listen to the record, though,” he told the BBC.

Via: Tone Deaf