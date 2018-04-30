12 Foot Gator "Taken Into Custody" After Stopping Traffic On A Highway

Cleveland police officers got a call in the middle of the night about a nearly 12-foot alligator in the middle of Highway 59 stopping traffic.

Now, the video of the "arrest" of the animal they've nicknamed George has gone viral online.

“We were joking about should we read him his rights or things like that,” said Chance Ward, the man who found the alligator and helped police wrnage him up.

The following day, another video was posted showing them returning George back tot he wild banks of the Trinity River.

“The closest major Highway is over 20 miles away,” Ward said in the Facebook post. “Let’s hope he finds him a pretty lady and stays.”

Via Cick2Houston