11 Mind Blowing 'Home Alone' Facts

1) Robert De Niro could have been a Wet Bandit.

Robert De Niro turned down the role of harry.

2) The tarantula was real!

Daniel wasn't allowed to scream in case it scared the real spider so he just mimed it.

3) The script was written in 10 days.

John Hughes son confirmed it took his dad only 10 days to put together.

4) Buzz's girlfriend is actually a boy in costume.

Producers thought it would be mean to put a girl in that role so it was a boy dressed as a girl. Actually it was the director's son who was in the picture.

5) Angels With Filthy Souls isn't real.

The black and white movie doesn't exist anywhere.

6) Daniel Stern actually got a bloody nose while filming.

You can hear him cursing at 55:27 in the movie about it.

7) Joe Pesci accidentally really bit Macaulay Culkin.

‘And during one of the rehearsals, he bit me, and it broke the skin.’

8) Macaulay Culkin’s stunt double was a 30-year-old man

30-year-old stuntman Larry Nicholas was the same hight as Culkin and did the zipline scene.

9) Marv was supposed to get his own spin-off

Daniel starred in 1995 film Bushwhacked which was supposed to be a spin-off.

10) John Heard kept saying the film would be terrible

Heard was saying it would be a terrible movie then later apologize and even still has the apology on tape.

11) Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern went extra with their parts

Joe and Daniel didn't think the movie would be big either so they decided to just go over the top with their parts.

Via Metro