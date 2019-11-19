Dad Posts Picture Of 10-Year-Old Daughters Extravagant $10,000 Christmas List

This 10-year-old might set Santa back a couple of grand this year.

A dad from Los Angeles was very surprised by his daughter's Christmas list. He was so shocked by what she was asking Santa for that he posted a picture of her list on Twitter with the caption, “My 10-year-old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list”.

Her list comes with 26 gifts and a price tag of about $10,000. The little girl's list for Santa includes a bunny, clothes for the bunny, a MacBook Air, duct tape, $4,000 and many other strange and expensive items.

Some Twitter users have commented saying she needs to learn about the true meaning of Christmas, while others are applauding her for knowing what she wants and asking for it politely.

Check out her full list down below.

My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list ------ pic.twitter.com/Qqsje79rda — @A_Johnson412 (@a_johnson412) November 13, 2019

Via: New York Post