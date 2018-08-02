10-Year-Old Swimmer Beats Michael Phelps 23-Year Record

A 10-year-old named Clark Kent Apuada, yes, they call him Superman because of his name, has broken Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps swimming record.

Clark, who swims for Monterey County Aquatic Team in California competed in the Far West International Championship.

Clark swam the 100-meter butterfly in just 1:09:38. Phelps competed at that same championship where be held the record since 1995. Clark beats Phelps' record by one second.

"This kid is unlike any other young man that I've ever coached," says coach Dia Riana. "He's always stood out, he's just, he's kind of a savant of sorts."

Clark has been swimming professionally for 4 years and is a kid with many talents.

"I love swimming because I have a lot of people supporting me and my coaches are always there for me and my parents are always there," Clark says.

Don't be surprised if he reaches the Olympics in the near future.

