Things You’ll Learn About Elton John After Watching ‘Rocket Man’

Movie studios are producing a lot more biopics based on music legends lately. Motley Crüe, James Brown, Queen and Freddie Mercury; there’s even a David Bowie biopic in the works.

The latest one to hit theaters is the Elton John biopic ‘Rocket Man’. Director Dexter Fletcher has described ‘Rocket Man’ as a “musical fantasy” instead of a typical biopic that chronicles Elton John’s life. What you see in ‘Rocket Man’ features some key moments in Elton’s life, some of which you didn’t even know about.

Here are 10 things you’ll learn after seeing ‘Rocket Man’.

How ‘Your Song’ was written within minutes Elton’s father wasn’t around for most of his childhood Elton’s grandmother supported him through thick and thin Elton's 2001 hit Song ‘I Want Love’ was about his Family during the 1950s The crew recreated the ‘I’m Still Standing’ music video for the movie Record company executive Ray Williams changed Elton Johns life A real photograph taken at the Troubadour theater inspired the levitating scene ‘Rocket Man’ features both well known and lesser known songs by Elton John Elton John met his wife while working on an album The movie shows several big arguments between Elton and his friend and songwriter Bernie Taupin

Via: Udiscover Music