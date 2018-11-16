Billy Idol Has Officially Become A U.S. Citizen

Don’t think we can call Billy Idol a British rock star anymore?

On Wednesday the 80’s rocker became a U.S. citizen, he swore an oath and everything. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services tweeted out a photo of Idol with a U.S. flag during the naturalization ceremony.

The agency captioned the photo, “It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony. Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizentoday in Los Angeles, CA.”

It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony. Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/4s7KXHqoKC — USCIS (@USCIS) November 15, 2018

Idol was born in 1955 in the United Kingdom as William Michael Albert. He later moved to New York in 1981 where he launched his solo career.

This January, Idol will start his new Las Vegas residency with 2 sets of five shows, he’ll return to Vegas in October for the second half of his shows.

Via: Newsweek