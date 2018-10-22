A Woman Is Suing Billy Idol For Standing Her Up

Just because you’re invited to the meet and greet, doesn’t mean you were invited to stay the night.

Juliana Berg is suing Billy Idol for standing her up after a concert back in October of 2016. Berg claims that idol invited her to his concert in Las Vegas and then to the meet and greet. Berg was expecting to stay in Idols hotel room afterward and says that he disappeared after the meet and greet.

According to TMZ, she is suing for travel expenses, reimbursement for the concert ticket and extreme emotional distress. Berg apparently didn’t have any money the night she was stood up and couldn’t afford a hotel room.

Idols reps tell TMZ "Billy Idol’s attorneys are handling this matter. The accusations are without merit."

That's one way to get a rockstars attention.