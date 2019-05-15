Bill Murray Is Ready To Do Another 'Ghostbusters'

While at the Cannes Film Festival, the lengendary Bill Murray made an appearence to support the film "The Dead Don't Die''. A zombie film in which Murray plays one of the leads.

During his time there Murray spoke about the upcoming "Ghostbusters'' film slated to release some time next year.

A movie he is ready to participate in.

“This franchise paid for my son’s college,” he said. “We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.” However, he added that his connection to the franchise was determined by his relationship to the actors in the original. “They’re wonderful people,” he said. “Danny [Ackroyd], Ernie [Hudson], Harold [Ramis], Rick Moranis, Annie Potts — they’re some of the coolest people and they had real careers. They treat people well. They really understand what it is to be a movie actor. It’s a complete collaboration.”

The new film will be a direct sequel to "Ghostbusters 2" and is being directed by Jason Reitman son of the franchise's original director Ivan Reitman.

-story via indiewire.com