Bill Daily From 'I Dream Of Jeannie' Passes At 91

Bill Daily who starred in “I Dream of Jeannie” as Major Roger Healey and also appeared on “The Bob Newhart Show,” has passed away this week in Santa Fe, N.M., at the age of 91.

“He loved every sunset, he loved every meal — he just decided to be happy about everything,” said his son.

Daily starred in several sitcoms from the 1960s through the 80s. Other than his role in ''I Dream of Jeannie'' he was well known as Bob Newhart’s neighbor, airline pilot Howard Borden, on “The Bob Newhart Show” from 1972 to 1978.

Newhart spoke about his co-star from their early years working the Chicago comedy scene in the 1950s. “I called him our bullpen man. Whenever we were having trouble with a script on the show, we’d have Bill make an appearance,” Newhart said. “In recent years we had hoped to have Bill be a part of ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ tributes at the TV Academy but by then he was no longer traveling. He was one of the most positive people I ever knew and we’ll dearly miss him.”

Co-starring alongside Larry Hagman and Barbara Eden for all five seasons on "I Dream of Jeannie", Daily portrayed U.S. Army Captain and then Major Healey, best friend and fellow astronaut to Major Anthony Nelson played by Larry Hagman.

Our favorite zany astronaut, Bill Daily has passed. Billy was wonderful to work with. He was a funny, sweet man that kept us all on our toes. I'm so thankful to have known and worked with that rascal. Until we meet again Billy, xo -B #RIPBillDaily pic.twitter.com/OVZjaWB9CP — Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) September 8, 2018

