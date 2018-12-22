‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot Series With Original Cast Could Be Coming

Are you ready to welcome back Kelly, Donna, Brandon, Steve, David and Andrea?

It looks like a reboot with the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is in the planning stages: Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris are all in the running. Streaming and broadcast networks are apparently interested in taking on an update of the 90s teen drama: two decades after it aired.

Word got out when a photographer caught a pic of the actors between meetings.

Keep in mind: this is technically a reboot of a reboot...the CW originally rebooted the series a few years ago called simply 90210.

Source: MSN Entertainment

