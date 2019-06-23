Dog The Bounty Hunters Wife Beth Chapman Is In A Coma

On Saturday morning first responders received a call from the Chapman residence. It was reported that Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunters wife was having trouble breathing.

She was admitted to the ICU at the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she was placed in a medically induced coma. Dog and the rest of the family have asked everyone to pray for Beth. The family also sent their "sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Back in April, Beth was admitted to the hospital for similar symptoms regarding breathing trouble, she underwent an emergency procedure to alleviate the pressure that had built up from the fluid in her lungs.

Via: Yahoo