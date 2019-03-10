Check Out All The Best Deals On Pizza & Pie Here In DFW For National Pi Day

We can argue all day about who has the best pizza in DFW, and discuss what’s the best flavor of pie, but everyone can agree that nothing beats a good deal. Especially when it comes to pizza and pie.

What better way to celebrate America’s favorite circular foods than on National Pi Day? March 14th or 3 14 to be exact, you can get a deal on a whole pizza just about anywhere; the same goes for pie.

Thanks to The Real Deal by RetailMeNot, we have a list with some of the best deals around DFW for both pizza and pie. Whether your ordering in or out and about, check out the deals down below.

Blaze Pizza

When you download the Blaze Pizza app you can get any pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day.

Boston Market

If you bring in a Pi Day coupon from BostonMarket.com, you can enjoy one free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of another Pot Pie and drink.

California Pizza Kitchen

You can grab a slice of Key Lime Pie for $3.14 on Pi Day while supplies last.

Domino’s

When you buy one pizza at menu price you can get another for free. Lucky for us this deal is good through March 18th.

Papa John’s

You can save 25% off your regular menu price order.

Papa Murphy’s

Know anyone with a birthday on March 14th? If so, they can have a free large pizza. Also, when you buy one large pizza you can get another pizza for $3.14.

Pie Five

Grab any 11” Signature Pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day.

Pizza Inn

New and existing rewards member can get a Chocolate Chip Pizzert for $3.14.

Pizza Hut

Here’s the best deal if you’re throwing a Pi Day party. You can get three medium, one-topping pizzas for $5 each.

Whole Foods

While you’re out shopping you can get $3.14 off sweet pies and $2 off take and bake pizzas on Pi Day at Whole Foods.

Let us not forget that Pi Day is also Albert Einstein’s Birthday.