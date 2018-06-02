Benedict Cumberbatch Stopped 4 Muggers From Attacking A Cyclist

He's a superhero on screen and off.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch plays Sherlock Holmes on television and Dr.Strange on the big screen, both characters are heroes and do pretty well in a fight. Well so does Benedict Cumberbatch himself. It was revealed that back in November Cumberbatch helped fight off four muggers who attacked a cyclist on a delivery run.

According to the Sun, Cumberbatch was in an Uber with his wife when he asked the driver to pull over and ran towards the situation at hand. The Uber driver, 53 year-old Manuel Dias, says he didn't realize who he had picked up till Cumberbatch asked to get out. Dias said Cumberbatch yelled "Leave him alone!" as he sprinted toward the four men who were beating the cyclist. Cumberbatch tackled one of the muggers, the rest then turned their attention towards him. That's when Dias stepped in, "They turned towards him and things looked like getting worse, so I joined in."

This all happened just down the street from 221B Baker St. the home of the Sherlock Holmes Museum.

Dias says this was all very surreal, the man who plays Sherlock Holmes was taking on four guys just a couple of blocks away from baker street, "I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest."

When asked about the confrontation Cumberbatch reluctantly denied being a hero, "I did it out of, well, I had to, you know."

The police confirmed that the attack did take place, and that the four attackers are still on the run.