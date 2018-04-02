Ben Affleck Added to Guest List for Dallas Fan Expo

The guest list just keeps getting better this year for Fan Expo.

Not only will Val Kilmer be at Dallas Fan Expo, now they have announced that Ben Affleck will be there on Saturday. You will now have a chance to meet two actors who've portrayed the dark knight. But if that dosen't float your boat for some reason, you can get a photo op with Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa. Batman and Aquamam in the same room together again.

Tickets and photo ops with Affleck go on sale Tuesday at 10 A.M. Dallas Fan Expo will be at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from April 6th to the 8th.

Hollywood icon @BenAffleck is heading to #FXD2018! The man behind #Batman will be in Dallas SATURDAY only. Special tickets and photo ops will go on sale tomorrow! Get your FXD tickets here https://t.co/r7TliWt3jj pic.twitter.com/ZmejDElOaz — FAN EXPO Dallas (@FANEXPODallas) April 2, 2018

Via: Guide Live