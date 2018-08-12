Would You Pay $1,600 For These Hideous Bejeweled Gucci Sneakers?

Gucci claims to be on the forefront of the fashion scene, but we'd like to ask a few questions about these shoes they've just offered for sale.

The Journey Jewel Embellished Sneaker was just listed for pre-order, and it is exactly how it sounds. It's a rather chunky-looking sneaker absolutely smothered and covered with jewels. The shoe has a massive sole, silver grommets, and puffy padding around the ankle, and highlights a removable crisscross strap studded with giant, sparkling crystals. The asking price? $1,590! You get free shipping though.

It's available in two different color styles, a " rather clownish brown, blue, and red, and simple white and gold combo. The shoes begin shipping around November, and you can preorder them HERE!

Via New York Post