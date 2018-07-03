Behind The Scenes Pic From Wonder Woman 1984 Shows Gal Gadot In Full Costume & Sneakers

Ever sat down to watch a superhero movie only to find yourself pondering, "How do the super women manage to kick butt and wear high heels?" Well, it looks like they don't!

New pics released from the set of Wonder Woman 1984 reveal how Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman really gets the job done. And it's in a pair of sneakers.

Bloody, bruised, and her hair is still on point! Don't let those sneaks fool you. She's still a bada$$.