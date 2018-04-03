The Beatles' Yellow Submarine to Return to Theaters for 50th Anniversary

Has it been 50 years already?

A remastered version of the classic Beatles animated movie Yellow Submarine will be back in theaters this summer for it's 50th anniversary. In order to preserve the hand drawn animation for the 4K digital restoration, the digital clean up had to be done by hand. The films score and songs are also being restored in 5.1 stereo surround sound

Abramorama has partnered with Apple and Universal Music to bring this special event to north America. Abramorama CEO, Richard Abramowitz said in a press release “We’re thrilled to have the privilege of bringing Yellow Submarine back to the big screen so that 3 generations of happy Beatles fans can enjoy the ground-breaking animation and classic tunes and that have long been part of our collective cultural DNA.”

Check out the trailer below.

Video of Yellow Submarine US Theatrical Trailer

Via: Entertainment Weekly