Video Shows Bear Struggling WIth Shopping Cart In Return Area

One of life's biggest inconveniences is the stray shopping cart in the middle of the perfect parking spot.

Apparently, this bear agrees.

Police in California recently shared video of a gigantic black bear trying to pull a shopping cart from the return area, most likely so he could fit it nicely back into its place. That's what we're going with, anyways.

The police department joked, "Deputy Shaw took found this black bear at the Lighthouse Center trying to free a shopping cart, so he could pick up a few groceries."

People who refuse to return shopping carts to the designated area after you're done: Please stop doing that. Be like this bear.

Via UPI