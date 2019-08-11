Bear Breaks Into Home, Escapes Through Wall Like Kool-Aid Man

When a bear ends up inside a home, it can only lead to trouble. A bear recently broke into a Colorado home, but it was its escape that has everyone impressed. While no one was injured, police said the bear was able to escape by crashing through the wall “like the Kool-Aid man.”

Police responded to the bear break-in at an Estes Park, Colorado home on Friday, but as officers tried to catch the bear, it was able to escape by crashing through the wall, the police department explained in a Facebook post. According to the report, it is unclear how the bear got it, but the scent of trash is most likely what attracted it.

While it is unknown how the bear got it, how it got out is quite clear; it crashed into the wall like the Kool-Aid man, creating a hole in the home to escape through. Luckily no one was injured, but the home did take on some serious damage. Police have warned those in the area to keep doors and windows locked to prevent bear break-ins. Now they just need a way to prevent Kool-Aid man style break-ins.

