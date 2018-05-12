Bear Breaks Into a Car for a Midnight Snack

A baker woke up on Thursday morning with her car broken into. The only thing missing was the two dozen cupcakes she left in the back seat.

Christine Allen of New Jersey, says that her dog woke her up in the middle of the night barking, and when her husband went to see what was going on, he saw a bear in their front yard. Later that morning Allen found the back window of her car broken into, and icing smeared everywhere. The bear had broken in and ate all of the chocolate, vanilla and strawberry cupcakes Allen had baked for a large order, the bear even left behind an icing paw print.

According to CBS Philly, there have been reports of a bear in the neighborhood, and that the bear had already caused damage in the area.

Allen says that she doesn't want hers or anyone else in the neighborhoods property destroyed, but also doesn't want the bear to be killed.