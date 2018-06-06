Baseball Fan Catches A Foul Ball Right In Her Beer Cup

Everybody who goes to a baseball games hopes to catch a homerun or foul ball.

Gabby DiMarco was sitting in the upper-deck at the Padres- Braves game on Tuesday night, when in the 5th inning a foul ball was hit in her direction. The only thing in her hands were her phone and beer, and she still managed to catch the foul ball hit by Braves center fielder, Ender Inciarte.

She just so happened to catch the ball with her beer. Once caught she was encouraged by her friends and fans to down the beer with the ball inside. Check out the clip below of this once in a life time catch.

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games --⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

Via: Sports Yahoo