Barbara Bush to be Laid to Rest in College Station

Funeral arrangements and burial have been announced for former first lady Barbara Bush.

The funeral service for Mrs.Bush will be held Saturday with the burial following at the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum in College Station. The public is invited to pay their respects while she lays in repose from noon to midnight on Friday at St. Martin's Church in Houston. The family has asked the public not to show up to the Geo. H. Lewis and Sons funeral home, as it will be a private viewing for close friends and family of Mrs.Bush.

Barbara Bush passed away at age 92 on Tuesday night. Mrs. Bush's health had been and decided not to seek further medical treatment. She will be buried next to her daughter Robin.

Via: CBS DFW