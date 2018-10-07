Banksy Painting Self Destructs After Being Sold For $1.4 Million

This past Friday, the auction house Sotheby's sold a painting by renowned artist Banksy for $1.4 million.

But it wouldn't be a Banksy spectacle if there wasn't a little chaos. So Banksy introduced a little chaos.

As soon as the painting sold, it self destructed. Banksy hid a paper shredder along the bottom of the picture frame. It automatically activated, and the people in the auction house could only watch as $1.4 million was shredded into little tiny bits.

The painting sold was a recreation of Banksy's iconic image of a girl releasing a red balloon, appearing first spray painted on a building in East London in 2002. Banksy captioned the post of the painting shredding itself with a quote from Picasso, "The urge to destroy is also a creative urge."

