Brian May And Roger Taylor Team Up With Taylor Hawkins From Foo Fighters To Finish Lost Track From Dennis Wilson

April 12, 2019
In celebration of Record Store Day, April 13, the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins has teamed up with Brian May and Roger Taylor from Queen to finish a track that was started over 40 years ago by Dennis Wilson.  

The Beach Boys drummer wrote and recorded a track titled "Holy Man" for his only solo album back in 1977, but didn't get a chance to complete it.  

Apparently ten years ago, Hawkins had recorded vocals for it but now it will recieve personal touches from May and Taylor.  

The b-side features Wilson's instrumental version that was a bonus track on the 30th anniversary re-issue of the album in 2008.

The single will be available for purchase starting April 13.  

-story via ultimateclassicrock.com 

