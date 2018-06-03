Backstreet

Backstreet Boys Explain Confusing Lyrics Thanks To Chrissy Teigen

June 3, 2018

“I Want It That Way” has always been one of the Backstreet Boys biggest hits, but it does have some confusing lyrics that even we aren't sure what they mean.   

In the end, the boys sing, "I never wanna hear you say

I want it that way,

’Cause I want it that way"

So what is any of that supposed to mean?  Well thanks to Chrissy Teigen we now know what they were talking about.  Over the weekend the confused model tweeted: 

The Backstreet Boys did not disappoint and tweeted back: 

So basically what they're saying is that they don’t want to hear you want things like heartache or distance.  That's the way they want it.  

Mystery solved.

