Backstreet Boys Explain Confusing Lyrics Thanks To Chrissy Teigen

“I Want It That Way” has always been one of the Backstreet Boys biggest hits, but it does have some confusing lyrics that even we aren't sure what they mean.

In the end, the boys sing, "I never wanna hear you say

I want it that way,

’Cause I want it that way"

So what is any of that supposed to mean? Well thanks to Chrissy Teigen we now know what they were talking about. Over the weekend the confused model tweeted:

“I never wanna hear you say, ‘I want it that way’ cause i want it that way”. He doesn’t wanna hear it because he is the one that wants it that way? He wants to be the one to say it? Also what is “it”? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 1, 2018

The Backstreet Boys did not disappoint and tweeted back:

Don’t wanna hear you say that you want heartaches and mistakes... or to be 2 worlds apart. We don’t want you to want “it” that way - that’s the way we want it... for you to not want it that way. pic.twitter.com/z7YWFhH8t1 — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) June 2, 2018

So basically what they're saying is that they don’t want to hear you want things like heartache or distance. That's the way they want it.

Mystery solved.

