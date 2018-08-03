Fossil Rim Needs Your Helping Naming Their Newborn Giraffe

On July 20th the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center welcomed a new addition to their animal family.

Nettie the giraffe gave birth to her third calf and in just two hours after being born he was already walking on all fours. He has brother and sister Demitri and Nyla to show him around the 220-acre preserve.

The new addition brings the number of giraffes in the herd to 12. The only problem is that he doesn't have a name yet. The Star-Telegram says that Fossil Rim is taking suggestions for a name on their Facebook page.

What do you think he should be named?