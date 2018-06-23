Ayesha Curry’s New Houston Bar-B-Que Restaurant is Getting Trolled By Rockets Fans On Yelp

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, is opening a new Bar-B-Que restaurant in Houston. Her San Francisco based restaurant International Smoke doesn't even open for another month, and already has poor reviews on Yelp.

Rockets fans are still a bit salty after getting beat by the Warriors in the NBA playoffs and have flooded the restraurnats Yelp page with bad reviews. Some of these reviews are actually pretty funny. Check them out below.

Ayesha Curry’s restaurant is coming to Houston, and #Rockets fans have already piled up the 1-Star reviews before it even opened ------ #Warriors #NBA pic.twitter.com/3BqL84zlJy — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 19, 2018

With all the bad reviews pouring in from Rockets fans, Warriors fans decided to step in and start writing five star reviews. This all quickly turned into a feud between both teams fan base and prompted Yelp to step in with an "active cleanup alert" putting a stop to all the unhelpful reviews. Let’s be honest though, who opens up a San Francisco Bar-B-Que restaurant in Texas?

When you go to yelp for international smoke this is what you see....#RocketsTwitter #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/AgdR2lKOq0 — ClutchCity (@JordanVsDream) June 20, 2018

