Avengers: Infinity War Opens to $250 Million, Sets New Box Office Records

It was without a doubt that Disney and Marvel were going to set box office records this weekend, it was just a matter of which records.

Now the numbers are in. Star Wars: The Force Awakens held the record for biggest opening weekend all time with $247 million, that record now goes to Avengers: Infinity War with $250 million. Infinity War also took in $380 million overseas setting a new worldwide opening of $630 million, beating out the previous record of $541 million, set by The Fate of the Furious in 2017. The new worldwide record was set without the help of China, where the film has yet to be released and won't be until May 11th.

The Avengers even set a new record with for the biggest Saturday gross with $83 million.

The rest of the box office felt the power of the Avengers and took a big dive. Paramount's horror film 'A Quiet Place' came in second with $10 million over the weekend. Following 'A Quiet Place' was Amy Shumers new comedy 'I Feel Pretty' with $8 million. In its third week since its release, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 'Rampage' took in $7.1 million. With a little help from the Avengers, Marvels 'Black Panther' climbed its way back to the top five with $4.4 million.

Did you go see Avengers: Infinity War this weekend?

Via: The Hollywood Reporter