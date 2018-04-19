The Avengers Cast has Their Own Fantasy Football League

Talk about an exclusive league.

Avengers: Infinity War is around the corner, and the huge cast nor the directors have let slip any spoilers while out doing press for the mega blockbuster. Co-director Joe Russo, sat down with BBC and talked about the on set dynamic between him and the cast. Joe even mentioned that he and his brother Anthony Russo, play fantasy football with the whole cast.

"I have a WhatsApp group with quite a few of the actors, we play Fantasy Football together, and we have a WhatsApp chain that's been going for about 2 years now, and it's pretty funny. It's a good group."

Joe even revealed that everyone in the cast is very close, how Robert Downey Jr. hosts lunches everyday with the cast, and how everybody gets dinner together.

"Everyone knows each other really well, and we laugh a lot on set. Robert Downey Jr. hosts lunches every day where the cast and my brother and I get together and hang out and talk about the day's work or our lives. We go to dinner together. So, it's a very close-knit group, and it makes it very easy because it's almost like a communal organization, where you've got everyone working towards the same goal which is just to make the best movie possible."

Still to be part of a fantasy football league with the Avengers is pretty cool. Who do you think picked up Dak Prescot and Ezekiel Elliott?

Via: Movie Web