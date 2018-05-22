AT&T Announces Plans For 100 Million Dollar Project Downtown

This week, AT&T announced they will begin to remodel it's 4 block downtown Dallas headquarter campus.

The communications giant plans to spend roughly $100 million on this project in order to help attract and retain employees. People who live and work downtown are also expected to benefit from the new project. Additions being made will include 40,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space, a 2-story food hall, and outdoor performance areas. There will also be a 6-story-tall video wall facing Commerce street.

"We have finalized our plans to transform our headquarters complex into the first of its kind urban technology campus in downtown Dallas," Michael Peterson, AT&T regional vice president, said. "Our goal is to create a destination place not just for our workers but downtown residents and visitors."

Other upgrades include 425 feet of water features, 3,500 square feet of green space, a beer garden and a commons area for employees. "There will be a food hall featuring a lot of local entrepreneurs" on the west side of Akard at Commerce," Peterson said. "We are currently in negotiations with a number of restaurateurs and retail firms."

"What the AT&T Discovery District brings in terms of restaurants, retail, public space and smart city technology will benefit our residents, workforce and visitors in a way that goes far beyond the campus or the company itself," said Kourtny Garrett, president of the economic development group Downtown Dallas Inc. "Not only is this a headquarters location, but we believe the District will become an active gathering spot for the community."

Video of What AT&amp;T&#039;s new Discovery District will look like

-source via dallasnews.com