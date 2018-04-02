Astros Have a Hard Time Unveiling New Pennant

Well that's a little embarrassing.

During the first home game of the season the Houston Astros unveiled their new World Series pennant, only the drape covering the pennant wouldn't come off. It took three employees to pull it back. At one point one of them started climbing the light pole to help pull the drape back, another used a long pole, while one used a leaf blower to try and blow it off.

With a little team work they were able to unveil the new pennant to an eager crowd. Hopefully this doesn't mean for a rough season ahead. Check out the video below.

Via: Houston Chronicle