Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Hilariously Respond To Internet Rumors They Broke Up

Ashton Kuther and Mila Kunis first met when they were stars on That ‘70s Show.

They began dating in 2012, married in 2015, and now have two children together.

According to the tabloids, however, it’s all over for the couple.

The cover article of the latest In Touch Weekly states the couple’s four-year-marriage is “over.” Well, Kutcher and Kunis themselves set the record straight, in a hilarious video posted to Kutcher’s Instagram.

Nice try, In Touch Weekly.

Via Yahoo!