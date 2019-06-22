Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Red Carpet, Smiling, Love, Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, 2017

(Photo by Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/Sipa USA)

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Hilariously Respond To Internet Rumors They Broke Up

June 22, 2019
Ashton Kuther and Mila Kunis first met when they were stars on That ‘70s Show.

They began dating in 2012, married in 2015, and now have two children together.

According to the tabloids, however, it’s all over for the couple.

The cover article of the latest In Touch Weekly states the couple’s four-year-marriage is “over.” Well, Kutcher and Kunis themselves set the record straight, in a hilarious video posted to Kutcher’s Instagram.

I guess it’s over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting.

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on

Nice try, In Touch Weekly.

Via Yahoo!

