Artist Makes Fake 'Goosebumps' Covers Out Of Real Horror Movies

These are so genius...it's scary!

May 19, 2018
Cam (also known as @maskman93 on Instagram) has created some of the coolest book covers that will give you a completely different view of the books you read as a kid.

The artist has compiled R.L. Stine Goosebumps covers that feature actual horror movies on them!

Check out his genius below.  See if you can figure out the movies (some of them are tough!).

Source: Bloody Disgusting

