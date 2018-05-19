Artist Makes Fake 'Goosebumps' Covers Out Of Real Horror Movies
These are so genius...it's scary!
Cam (also known as @maskman93 on Instagram) has created some of the coolest book covers that will give you a completely different view of the books you read as a kid.
The artist has compiled R.L. Stine Goosebumps covers that feature actual horror movies on them!
Check out his genius below. See if you can figure out the movies (some of them are tough!).
Very cool fan art by MaskMan93 of The Houses October Built reimagined as a Goosebumps book.
These Goosebumps horror movies themed art covers by maskman93 on instagram are pretty damn awesome
These faux R.L. Stine horror movie covers are delightful. Which one is your favorite?
IG (@maskman93)
PET SEMATARY reimagined as GOOSEBUMPS.
