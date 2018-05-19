Artist Makes Fake 'Goosebumps' Covers Out Of Real Horror Movies

Cam (also known as @maskman93 on Instagram) has created some of the coolest book covers that will give you a completely different view of the books you read as a kid.

The artist has compiled R.L. Stine Goosebumps covers that feature actual horror movies on them!

Check out his genius below. See if you can figure out the movies (some of them are tough!).

These Goosebumps horror movies themed art covers by maskman93 on instagram are pretty damn awesome pic.twitter.com/9d3ynKgCtj — Slasher boy-- (@HorrorAddictX) May 4, 2018

These faux R.L. Stine #horror movie covers are delightful. Which one is your favorite?

--: IG (@maskman93) pic.twitter.com/eLQMx2csKv — Save Horror (@savehorror) May 3, 2018

Source: Bloody Disgusting

