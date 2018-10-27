First Painting Created By Articial Intelligence Sells For $432,500

We recently saw Banksy destroy his own painting after it was sold for $1.4 million at auction.

Apparently, anything goes in the world of art and art auctioning. Case in point, "The Portrait of Edmond Belamy." This painting recently sold at auction for a staggering $432,500. It was estimated to go for somewhere between $7,000 and $10,000.

What's peculiar about this painting, however, is that it was 100% created by Artificial Intelligence.

The first "painting" produced by artificial intelligence to sell at a major auction house fetched nearly half a million dollars. https://t.co/xQYUAxcUey pic.twitter.com/D0HAY0bwxZ — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2018

The AI was fed a data set of over 15,000 portraits painted between the 14th and 20th centuries. Using an algorithm, the AI was able to paint the portrait and even sign its name at the bottom.

The advancement of technology is amazing, but one of these days, the robots will take over. And does the person who purchased "The Portrait of Edmond Belamy" realize they paid over $400,000 for essentially a printed out picture of a painting?

Via USA Today