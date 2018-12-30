Armed Standoff Ends When Suspect Surrenders After SWAT Member Starts Singing Christmas Carols To Him

Nathaniel Lewis, of Chester County, Pennsylvania, was taken into police custody in the early hours of the morning of December 26.

Lewis was the suspect in a ten-hour standoff with SWAT members after a family member called the police on him for his erratic behavior. Shots were exchanged, and though no person was injured, the shots did hit a police vehicle, a house, and another vehicle. The police also returned fire.

The standoff seemed to have no ending in sight, until for whatever reason, a SWAT negotiator began singing the Christmas carol "White Christmas " to Lewis.

Video of Bing Crosby - White Christmas (1942) Original Version

We're not sure if Lewis was overcome with emotion at the Holiday season, or realized just how much trouble he was in, because soon after the negotiator began singing to him, he surrendered!

Lewis was arrested quickly, and is being charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other offenses. He is being held in Chester County Prison without bail.

Via Associated Press